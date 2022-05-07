Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

RYN traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 967,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get Rayonier alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 28.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.