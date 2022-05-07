Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Jim Mullen Buys 80,527 Shares

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) insider Jim Mullen purchased 80,527 shares of Reach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £99,048.21 ($123,732.93).

Shares of LON RCH opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of £376.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.78. Reach plc has a twelve month low of GBX 119.50 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 430 ($5.37). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 4.46 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Reach from GBX 185 ($2.31) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Reach plc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites.

