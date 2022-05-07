Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.88-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.