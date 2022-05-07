Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income updated its FY22 guidance to $3.88-4.05 EPS.

O stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. 3,566,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,031. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.20%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

