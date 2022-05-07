Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 31,830 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $206,576.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, April 28th, Christopher Gibson sold 37,605 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $229,014.45.

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Gibson sold 37,155 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $234,448.05.

On Monday, April 18th, Christopher Gibson sold 35,836 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $245,118.24.

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $260,948.52.

On Thursday, April 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $240,135.72.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,233 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,285,000 after acquiring an additional 65,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.