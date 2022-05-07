Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDEIY. Morgan Stanley raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.05) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Shares of RDEIY opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $10.82.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.