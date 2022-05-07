Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will report ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.70). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

