Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

RRGB stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $38.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

