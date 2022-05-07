Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

NYSE RDW opened at $6.09 on Friday. Redwire has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDW. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Redwire during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

