Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $724.63.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN traded down $16.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $623.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,325. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $492.13 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $677.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 42.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.