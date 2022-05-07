Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.71 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $1.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $16.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $623.05. 773,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,325. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $492.13 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $677.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

