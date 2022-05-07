REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

