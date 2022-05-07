Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.10.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.70. 711,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.