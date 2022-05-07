ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives $10.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

SOL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised ReneSola to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

SOL stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.27.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ReneSola by 143.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

