Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Earnings Results

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 45.03%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

RCII traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 1,820,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

