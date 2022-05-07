Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.450 – $4.600 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,141. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

