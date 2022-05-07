Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 1,820,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

