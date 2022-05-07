Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59,323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 504.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $695.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

