Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $695.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Replimune Group (REPL)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.