Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Republic Services has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

RSG stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 363,101 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

