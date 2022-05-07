Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.19. 2,450,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.20. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

