Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at TD Securities

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.13.

RFP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 703,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,124. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.83.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

