Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 14.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

NYSE:QSR opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.