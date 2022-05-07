Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) vs. Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 29.76% 70.02% 32.11% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

23.7% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Invo Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.66 $56.06 million $1.63 2.31 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 554.85 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Retractable Technologies and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Invo Bioscience on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retractable Technologies (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

About Invo Bioscience (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.