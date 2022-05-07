Reviewing Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Mannatech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.92 -$16.95 million N/A N/A Mannatech $159.76 million 0.38 $9.84 million $4.72 6.64

Mannatech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -4.74% -6.15% -3.69% Mannatech 6.16% 39.51% 15.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ayr Wellness and Mannatech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 720.39%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Mannatech.

Summary

Mannatech beats Ayr Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of March 25, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 45 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Mannatech (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

