Reviewing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 17.86% 40.46% 9.08% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.50 $365.15 million $8.82 5.67 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Callon Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Callon Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 1 4 4 0 2.33 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $74.63, suggesting a potential upside of 49.13%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Chesapeake Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

