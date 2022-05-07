Reviewing IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get IonQ alerts:

This table compares IonQ and Arbe Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 557.24 -$106.19 million N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 203.78 -$58.09 million N/A N/A

Arbe Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A -10.78% -6.68% Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03%

Volatility & Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IonQ and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

IonQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 327.93%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.08%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Arbe Robotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IonQ beats Arbe Robotics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.