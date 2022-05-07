Reviewing Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) & Its Rivals

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Northeast Community Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million $11.90 million 12.74 Northeast Community Bancorp Competitors $139.52 million $38.84 million 127.71

Northeast Community Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. Northeast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Northeast Community Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northeast Community Bancorp Competitors 128 470 301 17 2.23

Northeast Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.58% 1.08% Northeast Community Bancorp Competitors 20.00% 8.00% 0.85%

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 16.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp rivals beat Northeast Community Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

