Reviewing The Arena Group (AREN) & Its Peers

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare The Arena Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Arena Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Arena Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Arena Group Competitors 392 1851 2666 76 2.49

The Arena Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.00%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 69.13%. Given The Arena Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Arena Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Arena Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Arena Group $189.14 million -$89.94 million -5.07 The Arena Group Competitors $11.52 billion $2.61 billion 12.81

The Arena Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Arena Group. The Arena Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Arena Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Arena Group -40.70% N/A -42.69% The Arena Group Competitors 33.86% 2.97% 4.29%

Risk & Volatility

The Arena Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Arena Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of The Arena Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Arena Group competitors beat The Arena Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

The Arena Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

