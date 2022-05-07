Reviewing Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) & Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatra Online and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $17.38 million 5.79 -$16.10 million ($0.21) -7.71 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatra Online.

Volatility and Risk

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -50.61% -57.21% -11.93% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yatra Online and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatra Online presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Yatra Online’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Summary

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital beats Yatra Online on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its Website, yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2021, it served approximately 11.7 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

