Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.