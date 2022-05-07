Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Director Gil M. Labrucherie Buys 52,631 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) Director Gil M. Labrucherie purchased 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $199,997.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $199,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RZLT opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.27. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RZLT shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter valued at $1,553,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

