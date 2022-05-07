RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.
Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $15.90 on Friday, reaching $293.31. 984,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a fifty-two week low of $286.07 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
About RH (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.