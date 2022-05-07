RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $15.90 on Friday, reaching $293.31. 984,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a fifty-two week low of $286.07 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

