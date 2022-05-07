Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of RMNI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 611,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $517.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 27,509 shares of company stock valued at $146,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 41,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rimini Street by 711.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 67,418 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

