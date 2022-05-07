Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 23,500 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,247,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner purchased 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner purchased 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner acquired 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner acquired 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

