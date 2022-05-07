Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Lab USA.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

Shares of RKLB traded down 0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 6.52. 3,086,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,158. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of 6.26 and a 12-month high of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth $949,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,130,000.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.