Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $49.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,902,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 234,850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 374,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,621 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

