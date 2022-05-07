Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

RCKY opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

