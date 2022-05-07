Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $24.83 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $61.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $33,626.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,501,322.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $32,674.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,404,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,993 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.