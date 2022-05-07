Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $52.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.