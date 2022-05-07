Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Royal Bank of Canada posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

NYSE RY traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 805,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,331. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $96.85 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

