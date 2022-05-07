Royal Bank of Canada Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $68.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.82.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 574,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,793,000 after buying an additional 87,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

