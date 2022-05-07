Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.65) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $69.85. 3,808,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,877. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last three months. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

