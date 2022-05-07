Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given a $158.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.77.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.14. 468,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

