Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.14. The company had a trading volume of 468,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,800. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.