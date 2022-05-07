RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 97.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in RPT Realty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

