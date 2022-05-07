RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04.

RPT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.73. 422,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RPT Realty by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

