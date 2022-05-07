Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of RSI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 1,942,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $21.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 51,012 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 120,215 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
