Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RSI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 1,942,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 51,012 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 120,215 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSI. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

