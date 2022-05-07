Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $679.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 72,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 88,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,827,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

