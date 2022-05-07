Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CMO Karen M. Jones Sells 7,269 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of R stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after buying an additional 125,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

