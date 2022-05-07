Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $10.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $74.32 on Friday. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,186 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $5,341,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

